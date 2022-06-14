Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Ex-BF Gets Plea-Bargained 30 Years For Killing NJ Mom, Abducting Son
Police & Fire

Unsolved DC Girl's Murder Sees Reward Increase To $40K

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Saige Ballard case.
Saige Ballard case. Video Credit: OfficialDCPolice

A reward for information on the 2020 murder of a teenage girl has increased, authorities say.

Officials are now offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps solve the June 2020 murder of Saige Ballard, according to Metropolitan Police. 

Ballard and an adult male were found with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of E Street Northeast around 3:10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, police say. 

Despite lifesaving efforts, Ballard was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

This case remains unsolved and under active investigation. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.