Unsolved DC Girl's Murder Sees Reward Increase To $40K

A reward for information on the 2020 murder of a teenage girl has increased, authorities say.

Officials are now offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps solve the June 2020 murder of Saige Ballard, according to Metropolitan Police.

Ballard and an adult male were found with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of E Street Northeast around 3:10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, police say.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Ballard was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This case remains unsolved and under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.