Unidentified Male Shot Dead In Glen Burnie

A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Glen Burnie after an early morning shooting, authorities say.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 4 a.m., on the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

At this time, it is unknown whether the victim was a juvenile or an adult.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

