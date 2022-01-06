Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Alexandria Student: Police
Police & Fire

Unidentified Male Shot Dead In Glen Burnie

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department Facebook

A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Glen Burnie after an early morning shooting, authorities say.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 4 a.m., on the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

At this time, it is unknown whether the victim was a juvenile or an adult. 

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.