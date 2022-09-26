Two Arrested After Driving Into Crowd Outside Of Drive-Up Liquor Store

Two people were arrested over the weekend after hitting three people and a police cruiser with their vehicle in an Anne Arundel County parking lot, authorities say.

Ashia Nicole Payne, 32, and Hilton Pulley, 33, are accused of ramming into the victims in the parking lot of Frank's Den in the 1800 block of Crain Highway around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Detectives were responding to a report of a large disorderly crowd at the location where they saw an altercation occur near a blue Honda. Officers then witnessed the driver of the Honda, identified as Payne, reverse the vehicle before accelerating into the crowd of people, striking three individuals.

Payne then drove into an unoccupied patrol vehicle, pushing it forward and ignored commands to stop. During the assault, Pulley began to obstruct officer's attempts to stop Payne. Both Payne and Pulley were then taken into custody.

Two of the three victims were rushed to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

