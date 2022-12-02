Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland

A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say.

The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Investigators say that the pair robbed a citizen in the 300 block of Church Street, around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The victim was reportedly walking to his residence when he was approached by the siblings, who pointed a gun at him.

The siblings demanded property from the victim before fleeing on foot. Investigators conducted a search on their home where they were able to recover evidence from the robbery of the citizen. Both teens have been charged accordingly.

