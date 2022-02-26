Thieving Shopper Tries Stabbing Annapolis Grocery Store Worker: Police

Authorities in Annapolis are seeking the assailant who tried stabbing a grocery store employee attempting to step them from stealing Thursday, Feb. 24, they said.

The two were engaged in a struggle with the shopper took out a box cutter and tried stabbing the employee at Giant grocery store on Forest Drive around 6:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County police said.

The employee was able to free himself and the suspect fled. Officers searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The victim did not report any injuries. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

