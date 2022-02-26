Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Thieving Shopper Tries Stabbing Annapolis Grocery Store Worker: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Giant food store on Forest Drive
Giant food store on Forest Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Annapolis are seeking the assailant who tried stabbing a grocery store employee attempting to step them from stealing Thursday, Feb. 24, they said.

The two were engaged in a struggle with the shopper took out a box cutter and tried stabbing the employee at Giant grocery store on Forest Drive around 6:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County police said.

The employee was able to free himself and the suspect fled. Officers searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him. 

The victim did not report any injuries. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.