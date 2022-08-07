Contact Us
Anne Arundel
Teenage Boy Shot At Anne Arundel County Playground

Annie DeVoe
A teenage boy was shot near a Severn playground in an early afternoon attack, authorities say.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle shortly before 1 p.m., Thursday, July 7, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Initial investigation revealed that a group of four black males pulled up to the playground in a dark SUV and began shooting toward the playground when the boy was struck.

A person on the playground returned gunfire and the suspects fled the scene, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives found several shell casings near the scene and discovered that several buildings were damaged during the shooting, they said.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information on either shooting suspect to contact 410-222-6155.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

