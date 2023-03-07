Suitland Motorcycle Driver Airlifted To Baltimore After Delivery Van Turns In Front Of Him

A motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with a delivery van in Lothian, authorities say.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Monday, March 6, Anne Arundel County Police were called to the area of Mount Zion Marlboro Road and Frank Moreland Place for a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, police say that officers located the 58-year-old driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, identified as Terrance Leroy Jones, suffering from critical injuries after the collision.

Police called for the assistance of the Maryland State Trooper 2 helicopter, which airlifted Jones to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

As officials investigated the collision, they learned that the driver of a delivery van, identified as 23-year-old Jaiqaun Levond Emmanuel Joy, attempted to make a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Joy sustained minor injuries in the collision.

He reportedly remains in critical condition following the accident.

