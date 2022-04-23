Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Suicidal Man Killed By Sheriffs Deputies Behind Harford County CVS: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Harford County Sheriff’s Office
A suicidal man was shot and killed by Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies Saturday, April 23, authorities said.

After searching for nearly an hour and having phones conversations with the man believed to be armed with a long gun, he was ultimately found behind the CVS on Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill., Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

The deputies fired their service weapons just before 4 p.m., and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gahler said. None of the officers were injured.

Two deputies were placed on routine administrative leave pending investigation. 

The incident remains under investigation.

