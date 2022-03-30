Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Silver Alert Issued For Critical Missing Man From Glen Burnie

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Ladislao Navor Almuete
Ladislao Navor Almuete Photo Credit: David Cifarelli

Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a critical missing man from Glen Burnie, the department shared on Twitter

Ladislao Navor Almuete, 82, was last seen leaving his home in a white 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Maryland plates 6EF2445, police said.  

Almuete is described as being about 5'9," weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-8610

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.