Silver Alert Issued For Critical Missing Man From Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a critical missing man from Glen Burnie, the department shared on Twitter.

Ladislao Navor Almuete, 82, was last seen leaving his home in a white 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Maryland plates 6EF2445, police said.

Almuete is described as being about 5'9," weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-8610

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.