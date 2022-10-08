Severn Motorcyclist, 20, Killed By Car Turning At Intersection: Police

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed turning at a busy Maryland intersection, authorities announced.

Severn resident Lucas Giovanni Ross was driving south on Telegraph Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Severn facing a flashing yellow signal, while a Nottingham man in an Acura was traveling east on Buckingham Place facing a flashing red signal, according to police in Anne Arundel County.

As the Acura attempted to turn left, it struck the Kawasaki motorcycle being driven by Ross.

Ross was transported to an area trauma center, where he was later pronounced dead. The 40-year-old Acura driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.