Severn Dad Carjacked In His Driveway With Child: Police

One of the last things you'd expect before putting your kid to bed is to be attacked in your own driveway, but that was unfortunately one Severn man's reality, authorities say.

The victim was pulling into his driveway when four suspects wearing ski masks swarmed his BMW, brandishing handguns and ordered him out of the car around 11 p.m. on the 8000 block of Telegraph Road, according to the Anne Arundel Police Department.

The suspects allowed the man to get his small child out of the vehicle before stealing the baby blue BMW M3 and fleeing south on Telegraph Road. The Maryland tags read 2ET7289.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

