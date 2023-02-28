Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Several Children Arrested After Jumping Pasadena Child On Bike: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The 12-year-old had his bike stolen from the group of teens
The 12-year-old had his bike stolen from the group of teens Photo Credit: Image by Markus Spiske from Pixabay

Several young teens were arrested after reportedly jumping a child riding a bicycle in Pasadena, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that had occurred at the intersection of 220th Street and East Shore Road around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27.

Investigation revealed that a group of children attacked a 12-year-old boy and pushed him off of his bicycle to steal it earlier that afternoon. The victim was able to name the suspects, leading to their apprehension.

Police searched for the group of miscreants and located a 13-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys believed to have been involved in the robbery of the younger boy.  

Each of the suspects was taken into custody and charged accordingly, according to police.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.