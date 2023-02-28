Several Children Arrested After Jumping Pasadena Child On Bike: Police

Several young teens were arrested after reportedly jumping a child riding a bicycle in Pasadena, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that had occurred at the intersection of 220th Street and East Shore Road around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27.

Investigation revealed that a group of children attacked a 12-year-old boy and pushed him off of his bicycle to steal it earlier that afternoon. The victim was able to name the suspects, leading to their apprehension.

Police searched for the group of miscreants and located a 13-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys believed to have been involved in the robbery of the younger boy.

Each of the suspects was taken into custody and charged accordingly, according to police.

