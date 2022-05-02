Serious Dump Truck Accident Shuts Down Route 665 In Anne Arundel County (DEVELOPING)

A serious accident has shut down both lanes of Route 665 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

A driver was said to have lost control and plummeted 40 feet and landed between two bridges on Solomons Island Road near Annapolis around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2, WBAL reports. At least one person was said to be injured, the outlet reports.

Anne Arundel County Police was telling travelers to expect delays. While witnesses have reported the accident as fatal, police have not confirmed that information. No other information was released.

This is a developing story so check back for details.

