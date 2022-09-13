Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Rogue Bullet Lands Next To Man in Second-Floor Severn Bathroom, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the non-fatal shooting.
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the non-fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

An Anne Arundel man got an unexpected and unwelcome surprise overnight when a bullet came flying through his bathroom window and landed at his feet, police said.

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Scaffold Way in Severn shortly before midnight on Monday, Sept. 12, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police said that the victim advised that he was in his second-floor bathroom when a bullet came through an exterior wall of the residence and landed on the floor next to him.

The man was not shot or injured, investigators noted. No suspect has been identified as of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Western District by calling (410) 222-6155 or the county tip line at (410) 222-4700.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.