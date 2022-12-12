Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say.

The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Store employees say that the suspect walked around with his hands in his pockets and announced a robbery. The employee complied and opened the register, at which point the suspect said he was "joking" and left the store.

The suspect is described as a black man standing around 5-foot-9 and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and a black ski mask.

CID Robbery is investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.