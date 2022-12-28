Police Seek Audi Involved In Fatal Pedestrian Hit-Run Crash In Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police are searching for the driver of an Audi they believe fatally struck a pedestrian in Glen Burnie.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2010-2018 Audi A8 or S8, fatally struck Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, in the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 shortly before 2 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to Maryland State Police.

Ben, who was in the roadway for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene after the collision. Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle will have damage to the right front corner and is missing the passenger side mirror.

The roadway was closed until 4:45 a.m. following the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

