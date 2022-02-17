Police Probe Anne Arundel County Shooting

A shooting on the streets of Brooklyn Park is under investigation by police.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Old Riverside and West Edgevale roads in Brooklyn Park on Feb. 16 at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to a release by Anne Arundel County police on Thursday.

The shots were fired by a group of four men armed with handguns, aim in at a red sedan, before fleeing the scene in a newer model Ford Explorer, witness told police.

No injuries were reported, however, two vehicles were damaged, according to the release.

Several spent shell casings were found at the scene, police say.

Northern District detectives continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.