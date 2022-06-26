Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Police ID Man Using Walker Killed By Hit-Run Car In Anne Arundel

Cecilia Levine
Paul Haughee Facebook
Paul Haughee Facebook Photo Credit: Paul Haughee Facebook

A man using his walker to cross a Maryland street was struck and killed by a car that fled on Saturday, June 25, authorities said.

Paul Haughee, 56, of Glen Burnie, was struck  at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Haughee was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. It was unknown how long the pedestrian was in the roadway before being discovered by the passerby, who called 911.

Haughee was pronounced dead at the scene.

