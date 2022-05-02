Contact Us
Breaking News: Leaked Supreme Court Draft Suggests Roe V Wade Could Be Overturned: Politico Report
Police & Fire

Police ID Dump Truck Driver Killed In Horrific Maryland Crash

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
Cleve Maynard
Cleve Maynard Photo Credit: Cleve Maynard Facebook photo

The dump truck driver killed in a crash on Aris T. Allen Boulevard Monday, May 2 was identified as a 63-year-old Glen Burnie man.

Cleve Tyrone Maynard was heading east when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge retaining wall just before 1 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.

The truck then overturned into a ravine below, bringing members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the scene. 

Maynard was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Maryland Route 665 was expected to remain closed during the overnight hours and could possibly affect morning rush hour. Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays and plan accordingly. Updates regarding the roadway status will be provided as they become available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

