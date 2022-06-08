Police Apprehend Man Wanted For Hate Crime At Anne Arundel Church

Concerned citizens helped police in Maryland locate and apprehend a man wanted for a hate crime at an Anne Arundel County church.

Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the area of Annapolis Road and Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills after there was a citizen complaint.

Hood was wanted by police for an alleged vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Church on Annapolis Road in Gambrills on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The nature of the vandalism has not been released by investigators, though police noted that the agency is familiar to the location as it has been the target of past incidents of similar nature.

Hood was arrested without incident and transported to the Anne Arundel County Central Holding and Processing facility, where he was served on the open arrest warrant.

He was charged with malicious destruction of property, three counts related to destruction, harassment and targeting a group/organization based on their RRESOD status for the incident reported on Aug. 3, according to the department.

Hood was seen by the Anne Arundel County District Court Commissioner and released after his initial appearance. The investigation is ongoing and police said there could be additional charges filed.

