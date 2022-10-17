Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say.

A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The suspect demanded the victim's property and punched the victim in the head. The victim fought back and the suspect was able to wrestle away from the victim and flee, dropping a cell phone during the altercation.

The victim took the cell phone and turned it into officers, who received a call shortly after from a subject who claimed they traced the phone through "Find my iPhone". The owner of the phone met with officers and was subsequently interviewed.

It is unknown whether the owner of the phone was the suspect in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man who wore a ski mask and orange shirt.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

