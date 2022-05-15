Pickup Driver Dead In Glen Burnie Crash

A 65-year-old Bowie man died in a crash Saturday just after midnight in Glen Burnie, authorities said.

Kurt Ignatius Johnson was heading north on West Nursery Road approaching River Road when he lost control on a curve and struck a utility pole around 12:10 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department extricated Johnson, who was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The driver will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The next of kin have been notified.

