Pedestrian, 31, Critical In Anne Arundel Hit-Run Crash: Authorities

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck while walking on a highway on Friday, Aug. 26 in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Mason Allen Schaeffer, of Brooklyn Park, was in the southbound lane of Ritchie Highway at 6th Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck around 9:20 p.m., county police said.

The Chevrolet pickup fled the scene and Schaeffer was rushed to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life threatening injuries.

The truck is believed to be beige or white color, cap with a ladder rack.

