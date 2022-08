One pedestrian was killed and another hurt after being struck by a car this week in Glen Burnie, WBAL reports.

the crash occurred on the 700 block of Aquahart Road near Greenway around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the outlet said citing police.

The injured victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

