One Listed In Critical Condition Following Early Morning Odenton Townhouse Fire (DEVELOPING)

One person was hospitalized in critical condition in Anne Arundel County when an early morning two-alarm fire broke out in an area townhouse, officials say.

First responders were called at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 to St. Michael’s Drive near Annapolis Road in Odenton, where there was a reported blaze that broke out in a townhouse.

Officials said that one adult patient was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition with undisclosed injuries. Three others reportedly managed to escape.

The fire was under control before 5:40 a.m., according to the department, and the cause remains under investigation.

The townhouse suffered extensive interior smoke and fire damage. Its condition was not immediately available on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

