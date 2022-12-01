Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: More To Come: New Storm System On Track For Region Will Bring Round Of Rain, Gusty Winds
Police & Fire

One Listed In Critical Condition Following Early Morning Odenton Townhouse Fire (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Odenton townhouse fire left one hospitalized in critical condition.
The Odenton townhouse fire left one hospitalized in critical condition. Photo Credit: Jonathan Cooper on Pexels

One person was hospitalized in critical condition in Anne Arundel County when an early morning two-alarm fire broke out in an area townhouse, officials say.

First responders were called at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 to St. Michael’s Drive near Annapolis Road in Odenton, where there was a reported blaze that broke out in a townhouse.

Officials said that one adult patient was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition with undisclosed injuries. Three others reportedly managed to escape.

The fire was under control before 5:40 a.m., according to the department, and the cause remains under investigation.

The townhouse suffered extensive interior smoke and fire damage. Its condition was not immediately available on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.