One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced.

Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered serious injuries on Sunday, Dec. 11 in a rollover crash in Davidsonville, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Investigators say that at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 driven by Gregorio Lopez was traveling east on Defense Highway (MD Route 450) near St. Stephens Church Road when he lost control on a sharp curve in the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The Mitsubishi vaulted over the guardrail and struck a tree, according to police. The vehicle then continued on and ultimately came to a rest on its roof in a marshy area next to the North River.

Officials say that the driver was able to exit the car on his own power and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Centre Lopez, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section b calling (410) 222-4700.

