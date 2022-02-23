'Most Wanted' DC Fugitive Captured By US Marshals In Florida, Police Say

One of America's most wanted fugitives was captured in Florida by members of the US Marshal's Service in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead in Washington DC after nearly one year on the run, authorities said.

Nyjell Outler, 19, was captured on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in South Bay, FL, on a charge of second-degree murder while armed, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release.

Outler had been wanted in the March 20, 2021 shooting on Madison Street, where responding officers found Demetris Johnson, 21, and another victim with gunshot wounds, the release says.

Outler was being held in Florida pending extradition to Washington DC.

