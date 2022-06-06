Contact Us
Maximum Security Jail Worker Had Sexual Relations With Annapolis Inmate: Authorities

Annie DeVoe
Jennifer Road Detention Center
Jennifer Road Detention Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A detention center employee has been arrested after accusations of being sexually involved with an inmate in Annapolis, officials say.

Joseph Oluwafemi Osiberu, 41, of Upper Marlboro was charged with a fourth-degree sex offense for the incident that occurred at the Jennifer Road Detention Center around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Anne Arundel Police.

Daily Voice reached out to the Jennifer Road Detention Center who did not immediately respond for comment. 

The Jennifer Road Detention Center is the Department of Detention Facilities' maximum security intake and pretrial detention facility, its website says.

Police are asking anyone with information about this or other incidents to contact them at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. 

