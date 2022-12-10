Mass Group Of Masked Attackers Beat Victim Unconscious, Steal Nothing In Anne Arundel County

A group of around seven masked attackers beat a victim unconscious in Glen Burnie in an overnight attack, authorities say.

The victim contacted authorities after he woke up from the attack around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The group of assailants attacked the victim around 3 hours prior, in the area of Harris Heights Avenue and Allen Road.

The victim was allegedly walking in the vicinity of the location when the group approached him, demanding the victim's property before punching and kicking the victim all over his body.

At one point, the suspects displayed a knife before the victim was beaten unconscious. When the victim woke up, none of his property had been taken and the suspects had fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as 7 men all wearing dark clothing and face masks.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

