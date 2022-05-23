Masked Trio Carjack Maryland Audi Driver Doing Laundry: Police

Police are looking for three masked suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in the laundry room at his Glen Burnie building and stole his car, authorities say.

The suspects approached the man in the common room, where they brandished a short AK 47 style rifle and two handguns before stealing the victim's keys to the residence at the 1000 block of Cayer Drive around 12:45 p.m., May 22, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The suspects then entered the victim's apartment and took shoes and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in the victim's black 2016 Audi Q3.

The suspects, described as black males wearing dark clothing, reportedly arrived in a silver Honda sedan with a Virginia registration.

Detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information please call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

