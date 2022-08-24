Maryland Trash Truck Worker Killed After Vehicle Overturns, Trapping Him: Police

A trucking company employee has been killed after a trash truck rolled on top of him, trapping him, authorities say.

Francisco Javier Medero, 54, was working on the back of the truck as a refuse worker along Broadwater Road when a wide-bodied dually pickup truck approached them around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Both vehicles attempted to pass each other on the narrow road, resulting in the trash truck's tires accidentally rolling off of the roadway, investigators said. Shortly after, the trash truck tipped and rolled onto its right side, trapping Medero underneath.

Another refuse worker and the driver were able to escape the Bates Trucking Co. vehicle safely without any reported injuries.

Anne Arundel County Police pronounced Medero dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death after the tragedy.

