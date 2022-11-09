Maryland Police Impersonator Arrested After Being Pulled Over In Odenton

A police impersonator has been arrested after a traffic stop in Odenton, authorities say.

Investigators say that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers conducted a traffic stop around 1 p.m., in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive, where they pulled over Raymonte Michael Washington, 28, according to Anne Arundel County police.

When officers made contact with Washington, he identified himself as a police officer. When asked to produce his police credentials, the driver could not and continued to insist he was a police officer.

After further investigation, officers learned that the driver was not a police officer and was arrested and charged accordingly.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.