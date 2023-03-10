Maryland Pair Caught Driving With Over 700 Suspected Oxycodone Pills

A Beltsville man and a Silver Spring woman were taken into custody after police found over 700 pills in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Wilson Josue Gonzalez Gomes and Isabel Echevaria Silva, both 23, were pulled over around 8 p.m., by Anne Arundel County Police Officers for a registration violation in the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road, officials said.

When officers approached the vehicle, they were made aware that the driver's license had been suspended and subsequently searched the vehicle.

During the search, police recovered 709 suspected Oxycodone pills, 280 grams of suspected marijuana, over $1,000 in cash, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Both Gomes and Silva were arrested and charged accordingly.

