Maryland Man 'Having Bad Day' Torches Trailer, Threatens To Burn Down House: Police

A Maryland man said he was "having a bad day" when he lit a trailer on fire and threatened to burn down a home, according to the Office of State Fire Marshal.

David Wilhelm, 39, was working out of his trailer on a home at 20033 Cool Hollow Road in Hagerstown during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8.

After he suddenly got annoyed with the property owner, Wilhelm intentionally set a mattress on fire inside the trailer's bedroom and ran into owner's home, the office said.

When the owner called 911, Wilhelm barricaded himself inside the house when fire officials arrived. The office said he threatened to burn the house down and tried to poor gas in one of the bedrooms.

Wilhelm surrendered after several hours and was taken into custody by fire officials. He later told investigators he acted out because "he was having a bad day."

Wilhelm is being held without bail on various charges including arson, malicious burning and reckless endangerment.

