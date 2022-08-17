Maryland Man Charged For Sexual Abuse Of Minor At Taekwondo Studio

A West Friendship man has been arrested in connection to a child sexual abuse offense that occurred at a Taekwondo studio in 2021, authorities say.

Steve Choi, 42, allegedly sexually abused the victim at Lion Choi's Taekwondo Studio in the 2000 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover over the course of several years, starting when the victim was 14, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The Department of Social Services contacted police about the abuse on Sep. 8, 2021. The victim was interviewed at the Anne Arundel County Child Advocacy Center on Sep. 17, 2021.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Choi was arrested without incident and charged with multiple crimes related to sexual abuse of a minor.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Steve Choi, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

