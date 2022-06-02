Contact Us
Police & Fire

Maryland Man Busted With Child Porn: State Police

Cecilia Levine
Jaquan Stanzel Thomas
Jaquan Stanzel Thomas Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A 24-year-old Maryland man has been arrested for child porn, state police said.

A search warrant executed at Jaquan Stanzel Thomas' Lusby (Culvert County) home last August found multiple child pornography files on his electronic devices, police said.

He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of distribution of child pornography. 

Thomas was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was being held without bail.

