Man Shot While Chasing 2 Men He Found In His Car, Anne Arundel Police Say

A 40-year-old man was shot by one of two men he was chasing after finding them in his car on Tuesday, March 1, police in Anne Arundel County said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Cairn Road in Millersville just after midnight for a shooting, police said.

There, they found the victim, who said he was walking to his car when he saw two people inside of it, authorities said.

The victim chased the men out of the car until one of the suspects turned and shot him, according to police. The victim was later taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not find the suspects but did find several shell casings and one car that was damaged by a bullet.

The suspects are both said to be black males, between the ages of 18 and 25 and were last seen wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-222-6145 or through the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

