Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Rape, Home Invasion Of Elderly Edgewater Woman

A man accused of attempted sexual assault and home invasion of an elderly woman has been found guilty of all charges by an Anne Arundel County jury, reports the Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Paul Harell, 50, tried to rape the 74-year-old woman after breaking into her home on the 2300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater on Aug. 13, 2021. The woman fought off Harell and was able to use a medic alert device to deter the attacker, the outlet reports.

The victim immediately called 9-1-1 after the attack to report the incident. Upon investigation, officers learned that a witness had spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving the area, that then led them to Harell the next day.

