Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Man Calls Gun-Wielding Mom For Backup During Fight With Ex-BF In Odenton: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel County Police
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

A woman was in police custody after pointing a gun at and assaulting her son's ex-boyfriend after the two got in an argument in Odenton, authorities say.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 1, officers received a report of an assault in the 700 block of Orchard Overlook, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Investigation revealed that the victim had gotten into an argument with his ex-boyfriend earlier that evening. The victim's ex-boyfriend called his mother, Erika Alexis McBean, who showed up with a group of family members. 

The victim was then threatened by his ex-boyfriend's mother, who pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

After the threat, the victim's ex-boyfriend's family members physically assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle believed to be transporting McBean and the other suspects and conducted a traffic stop. 

Police positively identified McBean and took her into custody, charging her accordingly. 

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.