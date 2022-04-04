Infant & Toddler Rescued After Unlicensed Driver Plummets Into Severn Park Pond: Police

Two young children are recovering and a Glen Burnie man is under arrest after he lost control of his vehicle and drove into a park pond in Severn, authorities said.

The 9-month-old and 3-year-old had to be rescued after the car they were in became half-submerged in a drainage pond in Severn-Danza Park, Anne Arundel County Police said on Twitter at 10:23 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

The vehicle apparently lost control on Donaldson Avenue, drove off the road and plowed through trees and a fence before eventually crashing into the pond, police said.

All four people inside the car were rescued and said to be unharmed but the driver, 27-year-old Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, was arrested for driving without a license, police said.

