Household Member Named Person-Of-Interest In Shooting That Left Man Critically Injured: Police

One man was rushed to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries on Wednesday in Anne Arundel County after being shot by a housemate in Brooklyn Park, police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said.

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to a home in the unit Park Place, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, Davis says that they found a man in his late 30s or early 40s with a gunshot wound. He was treated and transported to an area trauma center with “serious, life-threatening” injuries.

Witnesses who were inside the house at the time of the shooting said that another man in the house was the one who pulled the trigger, and he was taken into custody as a person of interest.

The nature of the relationship is unclear, according to investigators, only that the two were members of the same household. It has not been determined if the two were blood, roommate, marriage or otherwise related.

No charges have been filed.

Davis said that the incident was contained inside the house, so it is unclear if there will be additional witness.

The one suspect is believed to be the sole shooter and he remains in custody on Wednesday night. Police have not identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.