Homeowner Fires Rifle At Woman Intentionally Ramming Cars In Davidsonville, Police Say

A 71-year-old woman played bumper cars in real life and an Anne Arundel County resident fired an AR-15 at her during a strange scene that played out in Davidsonville over the weekend.

An interesting day for members of the Anne Arundel Police Department began at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, when officers were called to the 3300 block of Riva Road, where Annapolis resident Marlene Montes Terwilliger intentionally drove onto her victim’s property and struck two parked vehicles.

In response, police say that the homeowner, 42-year-old Hugh Christopher Haythorne, exited his residence with a rifle and fired several shots at Terwilliger, who continued to crash into parked vehicles on the property before fleeing the area.

Officers later were tipped off that a vehicle matching the one described in the initial description was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured in the area of Solomon’s Island Road and Mitchells Chance Road in Edgewater, where they were able to conduct a traffic stop.

According to investigators, upon inspection of the suspect vehicle, there appeared to be three impacts to the windshield from rounds fired by Haythorne. The AR-15 rifle was recovered by officers at the scene of the initial shooting.

No physical injuries were reported.

Haythorne is facing weapon and assault charges, while police say that Terwilliger was “charged accordingly.”

No information about their next court appearances has been announced by the police.

