Hatchet-Wielding Robber Demands Cigarettes From Lothian Gas Station: Police

An unusual robbery took place at a gas station in Lothian where a suspect threatened the store clerk with a hatchet, authorities say.

The suspect jumped over the counter and wielded the hatchet toward the clerk, and demanded cigarettes and an unknown amount of cash at the Shell Station at 1378 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road, around 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Detectives ask that anyone with information call (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

