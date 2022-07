A victim was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday, July 12, authorities said.

The victim is reportedly still conscious after being shot in the 500 block of Greenway SE, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call 410-222-4700.

