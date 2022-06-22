Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Glen Burnie Pair Found With Firearms, Suspected Drugs In Traffic Stop: Police

Annie DeVoe
Seized Items Found In Search
Seized Items Found In Search Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

A Glen Burnie pair was arrested after police found multiple firearms and suspected drugs in their vehicle, authorities say.

Tahir Henderson, 25, and Henry Gonzalez, 38, were approached by detectives on patrol in the 7800 block of Bruton Drive around 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

When approached, detectives noticed suspected marijuana in plain view inside of the vehicle, and conducted an investigation that revealed that the driver, Henderson, had three outstanding arrest warrants.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .22 caliber handgun, two Airsoft pistols, live ammunition, and around 25 grams of suspected marijuana. 

Both Henderson and Gonzalez were taken into custody and charged accordingly. 

