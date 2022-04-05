Four Suspects Chased Down, Arrested After Firing Shots In Severn: Police

Four suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested for leading a police chase in a stolen vehicle after allegedly firing multiple shots in Severn, authorities said.

The suspects are 24-year-old Daron Savoy, of Brooklyn, 22-year-old Deonta Smith, of Annapolis, 18-year-old Keharee Sellers, also of Brooklyn, and 16-year-old Anthony Moore, also of Annapolis, who is being charged as an adult.

The group of four apparently fired between 15 and 20 gunshots in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Jacobs Road on Monday, April 4, Anne Arundel County Police said.

When officers responded, a citizen directed them to a grey Honda, which was reported stolen, that was fleeing the area. Officers tried to stop the car when it was spotted on Annapolis Road but it refused to stop, police said.

Police then chased the vehicle across Route 3 onto St. Stephens Church Way before ending at Cyrin Court. The four suspects were found in a nearby wooded area and arrested without incident, police said. No one was reported injured from the crash or from the shots fired.

Afterwards, police recovered more than two dozen shell casings and several live rounds of what were believed to be the shots fired. Officers also searched the Honda and recovered an additional 18 casings, a small amount of marijuana and other items, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are curious if these shootings are related to other recent shootings reported in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

