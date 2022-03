What some initially thought was a shooting turned out to be chairs being thrown during a brawl that broke out in the food court of the Arundel Mills Mall Saturday, March 26.

Rumors of a shooting spread like wildfire on social media.

Police ultimately concluded that people were "acting rowdy" and throwing chairs in the evening hours, WJZ reports.

Some Twitter users were upset at how the incident was being reported.

