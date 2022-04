An elderly woman was reportedly saved from a burning home in Annapolis, DC Realtime News reports.

The fire was reported at a single-story home in the 2600 block of Compass Drive around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the outlet reports.

The woman was said to being evaluated by medical personnel onsite. The severity of her injuries were uknown.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.