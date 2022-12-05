DUI Driver Kills Glen Burnie Woman With Flat Tire On Road Shoulder: Police

A Glen Burnie woman was struck and killed by a DUI driver while helping another driver with his vehicle in the shoulder of Route 10 Thursday, May 12 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

Tramellia Nicole Wright, 47, was in the shoulder of the road getting help from another driver fixing the flat on her gray Hyundai Elantra on the southbound side of the road between I-695 and Ordnance Road around 1:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County police said.

That's when a southbound Ford Crown Victoria driven by Kevin James Pickett, 42, swerved into the right lane and struck Wright and her car, sending it into a Dodge van stopped to help her, police said.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Dodge van suffered minor injuries, authorities said. He refused medical services.

A field sobriety test was conducted on Pickett, of Sykesville, who was later determined to have been under the influence and placed under arrest, police said.

After consultation with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney Office, the driver was charged with multiple charges related to this crash to include:

2-209 - Manslaughter by Auto

2-210 - Criminal Negligent Manslaughter

2-505 - Homicide by MV impaired by drugs

2-506 - Homicide by MV impaired by CDS

21-902c - Driving while impaired by drugs

21-902d - Driving while impaired by CDS

The pedestrian was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

