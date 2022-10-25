Contact Us
Detectives Search For Taser Wielding Teens On The Loose After Glen Burnie Robbery

Police lights
Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)

Detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers armed with a taser after a 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

The victim was reportedly approached by one white male teenager and two black male teenagers while walking in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

One of the teens pointed a taser at the victim while another implied he had a handgun as they demanded the victim's property. The victim complied and went home to call police.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. 

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700. 

